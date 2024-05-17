Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.20), reports. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $270.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million.

Shares of GORV opened at $3.66 on Friday. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

