LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. LCI Industries has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

