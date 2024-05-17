LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCII

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 114.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.