Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
LEE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $265,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 763,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,720. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
