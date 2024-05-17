Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Enhabit in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Enhabit Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EHAB opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1,130.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 72.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 268.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

