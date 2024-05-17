Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 233.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.2% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 446,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $91.85. 5,131,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

