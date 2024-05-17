Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,138 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.88. The company had a trading volume of 928,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,595. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

