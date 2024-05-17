Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

BDX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.14. 530,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,782. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

