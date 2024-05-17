Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $110.51. 1,358,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

