Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 961,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,800. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.