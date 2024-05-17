Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

MMC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.24. 421,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

