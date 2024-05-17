Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys Shares of 1,724 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,857,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.53. 6,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.55 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

