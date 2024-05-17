Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys Shares of 8,107 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 370,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

