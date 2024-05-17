Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $297,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 869,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

