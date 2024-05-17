Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

