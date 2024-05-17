Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $219,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 593,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 511,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 433,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

