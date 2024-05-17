Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $256,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 380,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

