Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $448,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.