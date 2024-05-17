Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,741 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after buying an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,145,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,974. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

