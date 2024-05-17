Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,800 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,421,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 205,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

