Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 555 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

FedEx stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.98. The company had a trading volume of 669,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

