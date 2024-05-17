Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 616 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 1,103,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,681. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

