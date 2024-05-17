Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EWS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 207,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,865. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $445.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.