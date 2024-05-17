Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $10.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.70.

LILAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

LILAK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,947. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America



Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

