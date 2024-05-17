LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Paula Cipollone Sells 48,278 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paula Cipollone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Paula Cipollone sold 2,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $96,992.28.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.