Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Short Interest Update

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LNW. Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Light & Wonder by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth $13,578,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder



Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

