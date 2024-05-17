Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.94.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
