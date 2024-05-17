Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 17,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the first quarter worth about $55,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Price Performance

LILM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 738,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,772. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

