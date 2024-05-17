Lisa Graham Keegan Sells 270 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

