Lisa Lavange Sells 500 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $50.21 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 194.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

