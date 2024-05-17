LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $1.25

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

