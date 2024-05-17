LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 882,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 234.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Further Reading

