Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.75

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 1752031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.