LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.63 Per Share

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LMS Capital Stock Performance
LON:LMS opened at GBX 19.05 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.00 and a beta of 0.50. LMS Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.09.
LMS Capital Company Profile
