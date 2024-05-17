LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.63 Per Share

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

LON:LMS opened at GBX 19.05 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.00 and a beta of 0.50. LMS Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.09.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

