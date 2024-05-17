Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $463.15 and last traded at $464.18. Approximately 119,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,100,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

