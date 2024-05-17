Loop Capital Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $290.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.98. The stock had a trading volume of 167,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

