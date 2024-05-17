Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 367,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,403,000 after purchasing an additional 68,806 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

LOW stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. 1,960,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,809. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.