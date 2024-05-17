Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 4.6% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 958,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,575,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Lufax Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lufax by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,326,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 615,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Lufax by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 201,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lufax by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

