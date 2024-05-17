LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Short Interest Update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LUXH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.