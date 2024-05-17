MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.36 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 44.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

