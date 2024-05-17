Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share by the software maker on Saturday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 35.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

MGIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,221. The company has a market capitalization of $573.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGIC. StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Magic Software Enterprises

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.