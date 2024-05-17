Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAIN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.70. 110,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,682. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.