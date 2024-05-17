Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 170,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

