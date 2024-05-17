Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,209 shares of company stock worth $855,190. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MFC opened at C$35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.20.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

