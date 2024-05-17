Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 3.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 19,352,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 68,238,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on MARA shares. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

