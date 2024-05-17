Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,587,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,675,606.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total value of $4,270,950.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $4,148,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $4,125,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $4,121,850.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.07, for a total value of $4,126,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total value of $4,149,750.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.03, for a total value of $4,110,450.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $284.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day moving average of $270.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.