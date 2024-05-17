Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Down 8.3%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 183,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 243,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Maritime Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

