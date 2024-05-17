MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $249.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.73.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess
MarketAxess Stock Performance
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $198.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.