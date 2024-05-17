MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $249.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $128,535,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $198.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

