Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARSFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Marston’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.58. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 25.55 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.50 ($0.47). The stock has a market cap of £228.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin Platt bought 347,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £100,886.94 ($126,710.55). Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

