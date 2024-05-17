Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,478 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.93% of Crane worth $62,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. Crane has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

